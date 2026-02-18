22-Year-Old Sikh Nurse Hit, Called "Indian Dog" In Australian Gym

A nurse was allegedly traumatised after a racially motivated assault in a gym in an Australian city. While leaving the gym, 22-year-old Harman Preet Singh was harassed by three men in Corio, a suburb in Geelong, even though he was 'minding his own business'.

According to 9news, he said that although the persecution started while he was still training, the three men waited outside the gym after he finished his workout. A video shows a heavily built white man in a tight white t-shirt and beige pants calling him an "Indian dog" and using expletives.

"He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose. And just started bleeding straight away," Singh said.

Singh said that the offenders left in a grey sedan, while he had to spend the night in the hospital. Per Australia Today reports, he will have to see a specialist and consider surgery as an option. He will be released after a week.

The publication reported that although this was not the first time he had been the target of racial abuse, the incident impacted him mentally.

"I try to keep myself strong, not care about such things, but it hurts," he said.

"I don't know if I'm going to go back to [the] gym or if I'm going to change my hours ... I'm not going to feel safe after this," he added.

Singh's sister Khushi Kaur said that the family was deeply shaken.

Last year in December, a mass shooting occurred at Sydney's Bondi Beach. 15 people died during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration. One of the two men behind the shooting was from Hyderabad and held an Indian passport, even though he migrated to Australia three decades ago.

The Indian community is the second largest migrant community in Australia. As of June 2023, there were 845,800 Indian-origin people living in Australia.