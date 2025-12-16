1 Of 2 Sydney Beach Shooters Was From Hyderabad, Has Indian Passport: Cops

Sajid Akram, one of the two suspects involved in the Sydney beach attack, was an Indian national travelling on an Indian passport at the time of the incident, police said.

The Telangana Police said on Tuesday that Akram, who was shot dead by Australian police during the assault, was originally from Hyderabad and had retained his Indian citizenship despite having lived in Australia for nearly three decades.

The confirmation came as Australian officials continued to piece together the background of the father-and-son duo accused of carrying out the attack, which killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration and left dozens more wounded.

Who Is Sajid Akram

The Telangana Director General of Police said Sajid Akram, aged 50, was a native of Hyderabad and had migrated to Australia in November 1998, initially on a student visa. He had completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hyderabad before leaving India in search of employment, police said.

Akram had lived in Australia for approximately 27 years and had only limited contact with his family in Hyderabad during that period. Senior Telangana police officials stressed that there was no indication of any operational or ideological connection between Akram's alleged radicalisation and India.

Akram last visited Hyderabad in 2022. He continued to hold an Indian passport, while his children - a son who is the other suspect in the Sydney beach attack, and a daughter -- were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.