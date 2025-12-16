Video Shows Elderly Couple's Attempt to Disarm Bondi Beach Shooter

A new video has surfaced showing an elderly couple who were killed in the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday trying to stop and disarm one of the attackers.

In a dashcam video that is being widely circulated on social media, grainy footage shows an old man and woman wrestling with the gunman on the sidewalk.

The video shows the elderly man in shorts and a lavender t-shirt wrestling with a man holding a gun in white trousers. At one point both the men are seen on the ground with the elderly lady standing beside a silver car, with the door open.

New footage confirms a second hero at Bondi Beach.

A man in a purple shirt charged the terrorists, disarmed one of them, and tried to stop the massacre.

A man in a purple shirt charged the terrorists, disarmed one of them, and tried to stop the massacre.

He and his wife paid with their lives.

Although the couple did not survive the attack, they are being praised for their bravery. Australian media has identified the couple as Boris and Sofia Gurman.

15 people were killed in the attack that took place during a Hanukkah celebration. Those killed ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old. 25 people are still being treated in hospitals after the massacre, of which 10 are in critical condition.

Apart from the elderly couple, there was also Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit-shop owner who was captured tackling and disarming an attacker.

The attack began around 6:45 pm, when two gunmen opened fire from a footbridge, targeting the crowd. Ahmed confronted one attacker, wrestled the rifle away, and is believed to have saved numerous lives before being shot twice.

"Ahmed al-Ahmed ... took the gun off that perpetrator at great risk to himself and suffered serious injury as a result of that and is currently going through operations today in hospital," Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, said.

A father and son were behind the shooting at the Australian beach. The suspect, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police during the attack. His son, Naveed Akram, 24, who authorities say acted alongside him, survived and is being treated in hospital under police guard.

Australian investigators have described the attack as a terrorist act inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

