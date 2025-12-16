"You're An Australian Hero": Anthony Albanese Meets Man Who Disarmed Sydney Shooters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday visited Bondi Beach shooting hero Ahmed al Ahmed in hospital, praising his extraordinary bravery in confronting a gunman during what has been described as the nation's deadliest gun attack in decades.

Sharing a photograph from his hospital visit on X, Albanese was seen shaking hands with Ahmed and praised his courage and selflessness, calling him "an Australian hero" who ran towards danger to save others.

Ahmed, you are an Australian hero.



You put yourself at risk to save others, running towards danger on Bondi Beach and disarming a terrorist.



In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that's exactly what we saw on Sunday night.



On behalf of every Australian, I… pic.twitter.com/mAoObU3TZD — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 16, 2025

Ahmed had lunged at one of the gunmen during Sunday evening's attack at Bondi Beach, disarming him despite being shot. The attack began around 6:45 pm during a public Hanukkah celebration, when two gunmen opened fire from a footbridge, targeting the crowd. Ahmed confronted one attacker, wrestled the rifle away, and is believed to have saved numerous lives before being shot twice.

Read | The Misidentification Of Ahmed Al Ahmed, Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting Hero

Speaking to reporters after meeting Ahmed, Albanese said the hero's actions reflected the values of the nation and sent a powerful message of unity in the face of terror.

"We are a brave country. Ahmad al-Ahmad represents the best of our country," Albanese said. "We will not allow this country to be divided. That is what the terrorists seek. We will unite, we will embrace each other and we'll get through this."

Ahmed, thank you on behalf of every Australian. pic.twitter.com/H7RXr5o9sc — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 16, 2025

Despite being "riddled with bullets" and struggling with pain, the hero, in his 40s, reportedly told his migration lawyer, Sam Issa, that he would do it again. "He doesn't regret what he did," Issa told The Age, after visiting Ahmed at St George Hospital in Kogarah. "He said he'd do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him. He's not well at all. He's riddled with bullets. Our hero is struggling at the moment," the lawyer added.

Read | Video: How An Unarmed Man Took Sydney Shooter By Surprise, Saved Lives

Ahmed sustained multiple wounds, primarily to his left arm, with one bullet lodged in his left shoulder blade yet to be removed. His lawyer expressed concern that Ahmed may lose his left arm due to the severity of the injuries.

Ahmed, a Syrian-born Muslim who arrived in Australia in 2006, was granted citizenship in 2022 after an earlier application was refused due to minor legal charges that were later dropped. Issa said he would push for Ahmed's elderly parents to be granted citizenship as recognition of their son's bravery.

Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns have publicly commended Ahmed's bravery. His heroism has also sparked a massive show of public support, with over 5,700 donors raising more than $570,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, including a significant $100,000 contribution from US billionaire Bill Ackman.