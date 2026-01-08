Indian Man Arrested In UK Over Online Grooming Allegations

An Indian man was arrested in the city of Coventry, UK, late on Tuesday over allegations of online grooming involving underage girls. A video of his arrest is being widely shared online. According to a post on X, the arrested man, Gureet Jeetesh, arrived in Britain around three months ago and had been living in a student accommodation.

"Last night in Coventry Indian man Gureet Jeetesh was confronted and arrested for grooming multiple underage girls online and arranging to meet them," the post said. It said he had been in the country for 12 weeks and had been staying in student housing; he was evicted after the incident.

Last night in Coventry



Indian man Gureet Jeetesh was confronted and arrested for grooming multiple underage girls online and arranging to meet them.



He has only been in the country for 12 weeks and lives in student accommodation. He was evicted and arrested. pic.twitter.com/kjNRwWB6tE — This Is England (@EnglandThisIs) January 7, 2026

In the video, Jeetesh is seen apologising profusely after being confronted. A man and a woman are heard scolding Jeetesh and telling him that he has been "evicted". The conversation also reveals that Jeetesh was caught while chatting with a cop posing as a 14-year-old.

"I'm sorry, please. Just give me a warning, please," Jeetesh is heard saying. The man replies, "A warning? Look out the window. That's the police. There's no warning. I'm sorry. Too late. I won't do it. Too late."

He then asks Jeetesh the duration of his visa. "Next December. That's when my course gets over," he replies. But, Jeetesh is told it's been shortened to four months.

UK authorities have not yet put out any public statement on the charges or confirming the sequence of events described online. As with all such cases, investigations are ongoing and the allegations remain unproven unless established in court.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with users in India raising questions about student screening processes, online safety and the responsibilities of individuals studying abroad.

When asked to respond to the case, the Indian government declined to comment, distancing itself from the actions of private individuals.

Officials said it was a matter of personal responsibility, adding that the government does not respond to individual criminal cases involving private citizens.

Cases involving alleged online grooming of minors are treated seriously in the UK. Arrests are typically followed by detailed investigations, including digital forensics and interviews, before prosecutors decide whether charges should be filed.

The UK has strict laws governing online communication with minors, and penalties can be severe if offences are proven.

For now, the case remains at an early stage, with limited verified information available beyond social media claims. Authorities have urged caution against speculation while the investigation continues.

The incident underscores how quickly allegations can circulate online - and the importance of allowing due process to take its course.