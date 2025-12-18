Indian-Origin Man Rapes 21-Year-Old Woman After She Passes Out In Cab In US

An Indian-origin cab driver has been accused of raping an unconscious passenger in California, United States. Simranjit Singh Sekhon, 35, was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a 21-year-old adult female, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation against Sekhon began in November 2025 after the Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit received reports of an assault in the city of Camarillo. Detectives believe that Sekhon, a resident of Bakersfield, may have additional unreported victims.

He reportedly picked up the victim from a Thousand Oaks bar at approximately 1:00 am on November 27 to drive her home in Camarillo. "The female was intoxicated and unable to care for herself," police said, according to a Fox 11 News report.

The young woman fell asleep during the ride. Even though the ride was marked as completed, investigators said Sekhon continued to drive the "unconscious victim around Camarillo and sexually assaulted her."

Sekhon was arrested on December 15 and booked at the pre-trial detention facility for the rape of an unconscious victim, with the aggravating factor of the victim being particularly vulnerable. Sekhon appeared in court for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $500,000, with his next court appearance scheduled for December 29.

Police did not specify which rideshare company the suspect was working for during the alleged incident or any other details about the driver's status in the country.

The news came at a time when Indian-origin drivers are under fire in the United States and Canada for several reasons, including traffic violations and driving under the influence of drugs.