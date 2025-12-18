At Priyanka Gandhi-Nitin Gadkari Meet, Bhai-Behen Quip And A Rice Delicacy

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to press for projects in Kerala saw work, laughter, and some food tasting.

Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Kerala's Wayanad, met Gadkari at his office on Parliament premises and discussed six road projects that pass through Kerala.

The Highways Minister said some of the projects were under the Kerala government, so the Centre cannot handle them, but he assured that he would look into the others.

Nitin Gadkari served this dish that he had prepared to all MPs who visited him today

At one point, Gadkari quipped that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Priyanka Gandhi's younger brother, recently met him about some roads in his constituency, Rae Bareli. "Bhai ke kaam kar diya, behen ka nahin karunga to aap bolenge ki nahin kiya (You will complain if I addressed your brother's concerns, but did not address yours)," he said, drawing a round of laughter from Priyanka Gandhi and others in the room.

Exuding confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala, the Wayanad MP told the Union Minister that her proposals for Kerala, which are under the purview of the Left Front government, will be taken up when the Congress comes to power in the state.

There was some culinary delight, too. Gadkari had prepared a rice dish after watching some YouTube videos. So everyone who visited his office today was served the rice balls with chutney on the side.

When Priyanka Gandhi visited him, Gadkari insisted that she taste the dish. The Congress MP and her party colleague Deepender Singh Hooda are seen tasting the rice balls while talking to Gadkari.