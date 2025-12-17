"The 2 Gandhis Are Fighting": BJP Minister's Wild Rahul-Priyanka Rift Claim

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has claimed a rift between Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bittu, who was earlier with the Congress and switched to the BJP before the general election last year, has claimed that Rahul left for Germany during the Parliament's Winter Session because he was upset with the comparison between his and Priyanka's speeches in the House.

"The two Gandhis are fighting. I have to come to know that people have compared the speeches of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the House. This has upset Rahul Gandhi, so he has fought with the family and the party and left," Bittu told NDTV this morning.

No Congress leader has responded to these wild claims yet.

The Gandhi siblings are known to back each other in politics and in life. In fact, before the Vande Mataram debate, Rahul Gandhi told the media, "Priyanka ka bhaashan sunna (listen to Priyanka's speech)". Priyanka, the elder sister, regularly defends Rahul against the BJP's political attacks. In fact, she had also responded to the questions surrounding his ongoing trip to Germany. "(Prime Minister) Modiji spends almost half his working time outside the country. Why are they raising questions on the Leader of the Opposition travelling," she told the media.

While Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for over two decades now, Priyanka Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in the general election last year.

Gandhi is in Berlin from December 15 to 20 to attend an event of the Indian Overseas Congress. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament ends on December 19.

The Indian Overseas Congress has described Rahul Gandhi's trip as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement. "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Shri Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology," Indian Overseas Congress has said.