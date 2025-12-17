Rahul Gandhi Checks Out BMW 450 GS In Munich; Check Pics

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Munich, Germany, earlier this week. During the tour, the Congress MP observed BMW's advanced automotive manufacturing processes and explored a wide range of models on display. These included the performance-oriented M-series, electric bikes, the BMW iX3, Rolls-Royce offerings, the vintage Italian-inspired BMW Isetta, and maxi scooters. The visit provided him with insights into BMW's blend of heritage and innovation across both traditional and modern mobility solutions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen checking out the newly unveiled BMW F 450 GS during his visit. Sharing his thoughts, he said, "Fantastic experience, and I was particularly excited to see that they have got a 450 cc bike. Good to see the Indian flag flying here."

Also Read: Feeling Claustrophobic In Helmets? Here's How You Can Fix It

The BMW F 450 GS has been developed in partnership with TVS at the company's Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. While the adventure-tourer is yet to be introduced in the Indian market, it was recently showcased to the public at EICMA 2025, highlighting BMW's continued focus on expanding its global motorcycle portfolio.

Talking about the details, the BMW F 450 GS is powered by a newly developed 450cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a peak power and torque output of 48 PS and 43 Nm, respectively, mated with Quickshifter Pro for easy gear switching. This powertrain has been co-developed with TVS under their ongoing partnership.

The production-ready model carries forward key styling elements from its concept version, such as a sculpted fuel tank, angular side fairings, and a pointed front profile with a pronounced beak-like extension. The headlamp design, seemingly influenced by the R 1300 GS, showcases striking X-shaped DRLs. A sleek tail lamp at the rear rounds off the motorcycle's aggressive and dynamic look.

Also Read: Modified KTM 890 Duke R: Meet the Maddest-Looking Custom Build

The company stated the bike weighs 175kg, though it didn't clarify whether this refers to kerb or dry weight. Considering the smaller G 310 GS already has a 175kg kerb weight, it's likely this figure excludes fluids. In practical terms, the final production model is expected to tip the scales slightly higher than the concept.

The BMW F 450 GS rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and the suspension duty is performed by 43mm USD forks at the front with adjustable spring preload & rebound, and a rear monoschock.