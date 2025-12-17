"Proud Of Indian Engineering": Rahul Gandhi Explores TVS-BMW Bike In Germany

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited the BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Munich, Germany, this week. The Congress MP got an up-close look at BMW's world-class automotive manufacturing and latest models, including the M-series, electric bikes, BMW IX3, Rolls-Royce, the vintage Italian-inspired BMW Isetta, and maxi scooters.

“India needs to start producing, production is the key for the success of any country. And our manufacturing is declining, when it should actually be going up,” the Rae Bareli MP said in a video posted to Instagram.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen checking out the BMW G450GS motorcycle, developed in collaboration with TVS at their Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The bike is yet to be launched in India.

“Fantastic experience, and I was particularly excited to see that they have got a 450 cc bike. Good to see the Indian flag flying here,” he remarked.

The BMW-TVS partnership earlier produced the TVS Apache RR 310, a sportbike built by TVS in partnership with BMW Motorrad. While BMW markets it as the BMW G 310 RR, both bikes share a 312cc engine platform, with differences in tuning, features, and branding. The TVS version offers slightly higher output and advanced kits designed for track-focused riding.

“A highlight was seeing TVS's 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW. Proud moment to see Indian engineering on display,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more - build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale,” he added.

During the tour, Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a BMW car and exploring its features. He also interacted with several Indians, including a Dubai-based family, and posed for pictures with other visitors at the facility.

Rahul Gandhi has also been visible on two wheels in India, actively riding motorcycles during his recent “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar. As part of the 1,300‑km political march launched in August, he was seen riding motorcycles through districts like Araria and Muzaffarpur, often flanked by large crowds of supporters. At times, he rode with fellow leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and his sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.