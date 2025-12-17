India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Threats To Embassy In Dhaka

India has summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to issue a formal diplomatic protest over recent threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladeshi political leaders.

The summons comes after a leader of Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) threatened that Dhaka would shelter forces hostile to Delhi and help sever India's "seven sisters"—a term used to describe the country's northeastern states-- from India. The provocative remarks from student-led NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah came as Bangladesh celebrated its 55th Victory Day earlier this week.

"Seven Sisters will be separated from India," Abdullah said at a protest rally organised by Inqilab Mancha against those involved in the attack on another student leader, Osman Hadi, doubling down on preposterous claims that the accused are being backed by India.

India has, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations, with the Foreign Ministry asserting, "We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections."

Rise Of Anti-India Sentiments In Bangladesh

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is in a flux with radical Islam on the rise, with attempts being made to wipe out the legacy of the 1971 Liberation War and a complete detachment from India and affinity towards Pakistan, which was responsible for the torture, rape and murder of lakhs of Bangladeshis during the period.

Several anti-India statements continue to emanate from political platforms in Bangladesh, including provocative ones about India's northeast, which were initially triggered by Muhammad Yunus's comments on the region.

On Wednesday, prohibitory orders were imposed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district by the administration to prevent illegal movement. Preventive restrictions along sensitive border areas have been imposed due to apprehension over possible movement of extremist elements and unauthorised cross-border activities to disturb peace and stability, an official release said.