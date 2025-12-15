India's Strong Objection To Bangladesh's Change Over Pre-Election Shooting

Days after the attack on an anti-Sheikh Hasina radical leader in Bangladesh, the Muhammad Yunus administration in Dhaka has sought India's help to arrest and hand over the shooters. New Delhi has, however, strongly rejected the allegations that the attackers had any connection with India.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, stated that India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note dated December 14 about the attack on radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of the Anti-Sheikh Hasina Inqilab Manch.

"We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA statement said.

"India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the statement added.

"We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the statement said, highlighting the need for the interim government to hold elections so that Bangladesh can return to a government with an elected mandate.

Bangladesh's Charge

Since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the interim government after former premier Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh has seen a rise in extremism and radical Islam, leading to a deteriorating law and order situation. With elections scheduled on February 12, the government anticipates more incidents of violence.

Political observers have said the interim government will try and pin the responsibility for the failing law and order on external forces amid the rise of radical Islam and extremism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and demanded the "expeditious extradition" of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

A MoFA statement said the officials flagged the "anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members staying in India". The ministry also alleged that they were organising to carry out terrorist activities within Bangladesh to disrupt the upcoming elections.

Bangladesh has also communicated that if those who attacked Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, enter India, they should be arrested and sent back.

Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head on Friday, will be flown to Singapore today in an air ambulance for treatment.

Hadi, known for his provocative statements, is an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency and was shot while travelling in an e-rickshaw in the Purana Paltan area of Dhaka. He is being treated at a private hospital in Dhaka, and his condition remains critical.