Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Son Hits Out At Radical Group, Warns Of Conspiracy

Bangladesh's mainstream political parties have begun a pushback as the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is seen giving radical Islamist forces like the Jamaat-E-Islami a free hand.

Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) hit out at the Jamaat-E-Islami at the inaugural ceremony of BNP's six-day "Plan to Build the Country" programme.

Rahman is the son of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and there has been much speculation on why he has not been able to return to Bangladesh despite her precarious health condition.

"Those who are now asking people for support - the people of this country have already seen them in 1971. They not only killed lakhs of people, but their collaborators also violated countless mothers and sisters. We must never forget this," Tarique Rahman said, reminding his countrymen of how Jamaat was responsible for the killing of lakhs of innocent Bangladeshis (East Pakistanis then) in 1971 to protect its own political interests.

"Since August 5, I have been saying the times are not good. More difficult times are waiting for us. Different conspiracies are being planned from different directions. Only the people can stop these plots, and BNP, together with the people, can resist them," Tarique Rahman said. The only solution to stop this is democracy, he added.

Pitching his party as the only one that can tackle corruption in Bangladesh, Rahman made a veiled comparison between ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Jamaat, comparing the hardline Islamist party to the "fallen dictator," who, he said, killed thousands to cling to power before fleeing.

Rahman had explained earlier why he hasn't returned to Bangladesh despite his mother's ill-health and the campaign for the upcoming national elections picking up.

"At this critical time, I, like any child, have an intense desire to receive my mother's affectionate touch. However, like everyone else, the ability to realise this is neither unreservedly under my sole decision-making authority nor my exclusive control. The scope for elaborating on this sensitive matter is also limited. Our family is hopeful that my prolonged, anxious wait for repatriation will end as soon as this political reality reaches the desired level," Rahman had said in a Facebook post.

Khaleda Zia is likely to be shifted abroad for treatment by an air ambulance, which has been given permission to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport tomorrow.

Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina in August last year, minorities in Bangladesh have faced persecution as Islamic radicals have been given a free hand. Accused in terror cases have been freed from jail and there have been attacks on minorities like Bauls and even Ahmadiyyas in the country. Hindus continue to face persecution and Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das continues to be in jail on trumped up charges.