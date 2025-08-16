'Bhopal To Harvard': Indian Student's Emotional Family Reaction To Admission Goes Viral

Getting into any Ivy League college is a dream for a student in India, and for a young women from the city of Bhopal, her expectations were exceeded when she received an acceptance email from Harvard. In a now-viral video, the user named Purva Parwani, shared the news of her Harvard admission with her family, leading to tears, hugs and whispered prayers to god.

The video has since captured the internet's attention, showcasing how it takes an entire ecosystem to build dreams and the sweet release when those goals are realised.

"We made it. I couldn't have done it without my people," Ms Parwani captioned the heartfelt video.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 500,000 views and hundreds of comments, as social media users congratulated Ms Parwani for her academic achievement.

"This made me tear up. These reactions are so precious. Also, a big hearty congratulations, girl," said one user, while another added: "Oh my god! Congratulations. Hoping to see myself like this in the future."

A third commented: "Though I don't know you personally, and for the first time, your account came into my feed. But it is always so nice to see others' success. Congratulations."

See the viral video here:

'Living a dream'

In a subsequent video, Ms Parwani, who is now at the prestigious college, gave a quick tour of the campus, whilst urging the viewers to follow their dreams.

"This video isn't a campus tour or a big announcement, it's just me...walking through Harvard, living a dream, reflecting, smiling, tearing up a little and remembering every version of myself that dreamt of this moment," Ms Parwani wrote.

"If you're watching this and holding on to a dream, I hope this video makes you hold it a little tighter," she added.