Tale Of A Love Affair, Betrayal, And Revenge In Sensational Jhansi Murder

A love affair, a betrayal, and a plan for revenge have emerged as the motive behind the sensational murder of the first woman auto driver in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Two men had already been taken into custody in connection with last week's murder. But the case unfolded only after the main accused was arrested following a midnight encounter with the police.

The accused told the police he and the victim were once married to each other, but that she had left him. He chose the night of their wedding anniversary to carry out the crime to avenge the betrayal, police said.

The January 4 Murder

On the night of January 4, Anita Chaudhary, Jhansi's first woman auto-rickshaw driver, was shot dead near Sakunwa Dhukwan Colony in the Nawabad police station area of Jhansi. Her blood-soaked body was found lying on the road. Her overturned auto-rickshaw was spotted nearby.

Based on a complaint filed by her husband, the police had registered a case against Mukesh Jha, Shivam, and Manoj.

Shivam and Manoj were immediately taken into custody by the police, but the main accused, Mukesh Jha, remained at large.

The January 10 Encounter

The next day, Jha's Ignis car was found parked on the Notghat bridge over the Betwa River. But there was no trace of him. The police intensified their search for him and achieved a breakthrough days later.

Last night, the police confronted Jha on a dirt road from Bhagwantpura to Karguan. When the police surrounded him and tried to stop him, he opened fire at the cops. In retaliatory police firing, a bullet hit Jha in the leg.

Jha has been admitted to a medical college. The police have recovered a pistol and cartridges from him.

A Story Of Love And Betrayal

Preeti Singh, Superintendent of Police (City), said that Jha and Chaudhary had a love affair about six or seven years ago. The couple even got married in a temple, but the union didn't last long. Chaudhary soon left him.

Unable to cope with the separation, Jha started planning Chaudhary's murder, believing that she had betrayed him. To avenge this betrayal, Jha chose the night of their wedding anniversary, said police.

He shot her dead when she was driving her auto-rickshaw.