Canadian Entrepreneur Builds $1.4 Million Business After Learning Skills On YouTube

Tuan Le, a Canadian entrepreneur, has built a $1.4 million video production business, all after teaching himself video editing through YouTube. Starting with no formal experience or business background, Le began by offering affordable video services to local businesses to build his portfolio.

In his first year, Le made just $8,500. The second year saw a slight improvement with $17,400 in revenue, but the pandemic hit hard, wiping out most of his clients. Still, he didn't give up. During the third year, while still under lockdown, he earned just $12,350 but chose to invest everything back into the business and sent thousands of cold emails. His persistence paid off when his income jumped to $110,000 by the end of the year.

In year four, he hired his first employee and grew his business to $350,000. By the fifth year, Le's company had scaled to a 15-member team with several major brands as clients, earning a total of1.4 million.

Reflecting on the journey, Le shared, "I thought about giving up, but I'm glad I stuck it out long enough to get lucky. Running a business has been the hardest but most fulfilling thing I've done."

After Tuan Le shared his success story on social media, users flooded the comments with curiosity and encouragement. One user asked, "That's amazing, what clicked for you or what changed during year 3 that got you from 12K to 110K?" Others shared their own experiences, with one saying, "At year 5, just being more familiar with all the processes is helping me make better decisions." Another praised his persistence, writing, "Do one thing for many years and you become a master. It's great you didn't pivot and stuck with it."