Air India Pilot Praised For Smooth Landing In Mumbai Despite Heavy Rain, Video Goes Viral

An Air India pilot has been praised as a "true hero" for landing the aircraft smoothly at Mumbai airport despite heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday (August 19). The video of the landing, captured by a passenger, has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the aircraft's steady descent and smooth touchdown on the runway. The video was captured and shared by a passenger on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Mumbai airport landing in the midst of heavy rains. Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility."

Watch the video here:

#Mumbai airport landing in midst of heavy rains. #MumbaiRains Hats off to Captain Mr. Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility. @airindia VT-TNC pic.twitter.com/khvJTSWnv7 — 🇮🇳 Vidyasagar Jagadeesan🇮🇳 (@jvidyasagar) August 19, 2025

The video received huge traction with social media users praising Captain Neeraj Sethi, the pilot in command, for his professionalism. "Thanks Vidyasagar ji for sharing this beautiful Video of the plane landing safely with all Passenger," one user wrote.

"Really hatts of to all the pilots, mumbai facing really bad weather n visibility is almost none, last month I flow to Mumbai n weather was too bad almost fog all over bt I landed safely," another user said.

"Full Marks to the Captain. The True Heroes of Indian Skies," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, some users said it was business as usual because pilots are used to such conditions. "Majorly the landing is done in auto pilot mode. Pilots ensures everything is going on perfectly and avoid human interference and mistakes over the runway," another user wrote.

Mumbai was experiencing severe weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert due to heavy rainfall. The city's roads were waterlogged, causing disruptions to daily life.

More than 250 flights were affected due to the severe weather conditions at Mumbai airport. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Mumbai Weather Latest Update

IMD issued an orange alert of heavy rains for Mumbai for August 20 and predicted that the intensity of rainfall in the metropolis will go down from Thursday. The city has been battered by incessant rainfall in the past few days, flooding streets that resembled rivers at several places.

Local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to the submergence of tracks, as the commuters faced hardships. Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices remained shut, and the Bombay High Court functioned only till 12.30 pm.