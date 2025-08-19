"I Love Driving": Bengaluru Girl Says She Enjoys Being An Auto Driver, Wins Hearts

A young Bengaluru woman has won hearts on social media with her spirited embrace of life as an auto-rickshaw driver, defying societal norms. Safura Khan's story gained widespread attention after social media influencer Tamanna Tanweer rode in her vehicle. The two had a conversation that was filmed and shared online, quickly going viral. In the video, Ms Tanweer shared her story, bringing attention to her life as an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru.

In the video, the influencer shared that she stumbled upon Ms Khan's autorickshaw and was intrigued by the rare sight of a young woman driving. She decided to interact with her, capturing their conversation on camera. During their exchange, Ms Khan shared her inspiring story, revealing that she's always been passionate about driving. Despite financial constraints that made buying a car impossible, she opted for an autorickshaw, allowing her to pursue her dream and break into a male-dominated field, working on her terms.

"I love driving any vehicle. Car, auto, bike, anything I can drive. It's just that I can buy an auto in my budget. So I don't have the budget for buying a Swift car. So I thought I would go with the auto first. Then we'll see in the future if I can buy or not," she told Ms Tanweer.

"Whatever I am doing, I am not feeling 'Oh, it's a Monday. I have to go to work. I am enjoying every single day, and I'm happy. I'm full of energy," she added.

Watch the video here:

Social media platforms buzzed with praise for her grit, charisma and positive attitude, with users sharing clips of her engaging with passengers, and her infectious smile winning hearts.

One user wrote, "Love her energy and hats off to her for breaking stereotypes. About 6 years ago, I got picked up by a female auto driver at Chennai railway station. She was the sole provider for her family and told me how she got her daughters married riding her auto; she owned what she did and took pride in it."

Another commented, "Bengaluru needs more Safooras. Skill, grit, and joy at work. Respect."

A third said, "Her smile is so refreshing. Hope all her dreams come true."

"So super proud I have goosebumps, god bless her with all the abundance and an amazing life," a fourth added.