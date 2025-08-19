"So Vibrant": Tim Cook Celebrates World Photography Day With An iPhone Stunner

On World Photography Day, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a "vibrant" photo taken on an iPhone. The image, captured by photographer Nay Jimenez, showcases the iPhone's ability to produce high-quality, visually stunning photos. In his post, Mr Cook also celebrated the talent of photographers who use an iPhone to share their unique perspectives with the world.

"The colours in this #ShotOniPhone photo taken by Nay Jimenez are so vibrant! We're grateful for all the photographers who share their view of the world through the lens of an iPhone. Happy #WorldPhotographyDay," he wrote. The image shows a smiling child wrapped in a colourful fabric with bold yellow, black, and red patterns against a bright blue sky with scattered clouds.

See the post here:

The colors in this #ShotOniPhone photo taken by Nay Jimenez are so vibrant! We're grateful for all the photographers who share their view of the world through the lens of iPhone. Happy #WorldPhotographyDay! pic.twitter.com/eUCO1zaRLO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 19, 2025

Social media users praised the beautiful photo and appreciated the CEO's nod to talented photographers like Nay Jimenez. Reacting to the image, one user wrote, "Absolutely stunning shot! The colours really pop - happy."

Another commented, " Truly stunning colours and composition! The #ShotOniPhone campaign continues to show how technology empowers everyday creativity. Grateful for Apple's support of visual storytelling."

A third user remarked, "Blue skies shine brighter with the essence of the Colours Of Life wrapped as a protection for all Humanity, with the magical fragrance of Roses. Thanks for sharing, Tim & Team Apple. Just fab, Nay Jimenez!"

World Photography Day 2025

World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19, a day dedicated to honouring the art, science, and history of photography. The day traces its roots to the invention of the Daguerreotype, a pioneering photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre, which was announced to the world on August 19, 1839, by the French Academy of Sciences. This marked a revolutionary moment, making photography accessible beyond the elite.

The day celebrates the art of capturing moments, recognising photography's profound impact on our lives. It's a day to appreciate how photography shapes communication, storytelling, and documentation. Each year, the day focuses on a specific theme, such as social change or environmental conservation. This year's theme, "My Favourite Photo," invites photographers to share their most treasured images, highlighting the emotional power of photography.