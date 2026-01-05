Video: Deposed Venezuelan President Maduro's 'Limp-Walk' To Court House

Everything about the United States' Venezuela operation, from the capture of President Nicolas Maduro to his perp walk and the now-viral grey tracksuit moment, has spread widely on social media. The same is true of his journey to a New York courthouse for his first appearance.

Clips showing Maduro's movement through New York ahead of his first court appearance have been making the rounds on the internet.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were escorted from a helicopter into a waiting vehicle before being taken to a federal courthouse in Manhattan. One video shows Maduro handcuffed as he steps down from an armoured truck and moves slowly towards another vehicle.

Maduro's wife has 'SEVERE BRUISING on her rib' — lawyer says in court



'Will need appropriate attention'



Maduro's wife has 'SEVERE BRUISING on her rib' — lawyer says in court

'Will need appropriate attention'

Not stated if injuries sustained during kidnapping by US

In the footage, Maduro appears to be limping. He was dressed in beige trousers, a khaki jacket and bright orange shoes, and was surrounded by heavily armed law enforcement officers.

Another video shows him climbing into a helicopter. He was transported to the courthouse in an armoured vehicle following the flight.

BREAKING: Nicolás Maduro surrounded by heavy security as he is transported to New York City court ahead of his arraignment.

A motorcade carrying Maduro left jail at around 7:15 am and headed to a nearby athletic field. From there, Maduro boarded the helicopter. The helicopter crossed New York harbour and landed at a Manhattan heliport. Maduro was then placed into an armoured vehicle. Minutes later, the law enforcement convoy entered a garage at the courthouse complex.

MADURO LEAVES NY COURT



MADURO LEAVES NY COURT

Next hearing on March 17th

Maduro Pleads 'Not Guilty' In First Court Appearance

At his first appearance in court, the deposed Venezuelan leader pleaded "not guilty" to all four charges against him. These include drug-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

When asked for his plea, Maduro said, "I'm innocent. I'm not guilty. I am a decent man." He added, "I am still president of my country."

When asked to identify himself, Maduro spoke in Spanish, calling himself the president of the Republic of Venezuela and saying that he was there "kidnapped." Next hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Federal court records show that Maduro has hired attorney Barry Joel Pollack, who is best known for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Maduro, 63, and his wife were seized by US commandos on Saturday during a stunning multi-agency military operation.