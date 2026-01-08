Meet Yontama, The New Cat Stationmaster In Japan's Kinokawa

Japan never fails to surprise with its unique blend of tradition and innovation. Would you believe that a cat has been appointed as a stationmaster at Kishi Station in Kinokawa city? Yes, you read that right. On Wednesday, January 7, a calico breed cat named Yontama was officially inducted into the role, delighting locals and visitors alike.

In a video circulating widely on X, Yorihiko Kojima, the former CEO of Mitsubishi Corporation, was seen posing with the adorable feline in his arms. Joining him on the stage were railway staff, longtime followers of the line's feline crew, and locals.

Japan has a new stationmaster cat. The Wakayama Electric Railway Kishigawa Line is famous for its feline stationmasters. A new cat, Rokutama, has been appointed trainee stationmaster of 2 stations.

Other cats received promotions. This is serious stuff. pic.twitter.com/h7m7jRdAWY — Jeffrey J. Hall ???????????????? (@mrjeffu) January 7, 2026

The one-of-a-kind ceremony was marked by presenting the cat with a medal. It was engraved with her new title and hung around the animal's neck.

A Cat As A Railway Staff

According to a report by Tokyo Weekender, the tradition of appointing a cat as a railway staff member has been a popular practice at the Wakayama Electric Railway's Kishigawa Line in Japan. It has been part of a rotating roster of resident cats nominated for ceremonial railway roles.

For those wondering about the cat's official duties, rest assured they are equally adorable. The responsibilities largely involve greeting passengers, posing for pictures, and presiding over the station while wearing a cute stationmaster cap and regalia. This tradition, dating back to 2007, has drawn cat lovers and tourists to Wakayama from across the globe.

The delightful surprises do not end here. Besides Yontama's appointment, the railway authorities have also introduced another calico cat, Rokutama, as a feline “candidate.” As per reports, the wide-eyed animal is still learning the basics of stationmaster duties. Once trained, Rokutama is believed to represent the next generation of station staff.

The nomination of cats to such an official position not only serves as a universal source of joy but also helps put a small rural railway on the global map. Last year, the railway company honoured Nitama, the cat serving as the feline stationmaster at Kishi Station. She died on November 20 at the age of 15.