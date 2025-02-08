Kumar Vishwas' Wife Cried When Manish Sisodia Lost. It Was Not Out Of Empathy

With TV screens flashing that Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal's trusted No 2 in the Aam Aadmi Party, lost his Jangpura seat in the Delhi elections, Kumar Vishwas, a former AAP leader, said that his wife began crying. Mr Vishwas then explained that it was not out of sympathy for the AAP leader.

"When we got the news of Manish (Sisodia) losing from Jangpura, my wife, who is apolitical, started crying," said Mr Vishwas, a poet and a founding member of the AAP. Watch Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES here

"When Mr Sisodia was once told by my wife that 'Bhaiya, you are not always going to be in power', Manish Sisodia shot back saying 'Abhi toh hai (I am in power today)," said Mr Vishwas, recounting an old conversation and hinting at the arrogance displayed by the AAP leader.

Mr Vishwas said he hopes other parties will learn from this and not be arrogant.

"I hope others will not display this arrogance. Other parties will learn and profit from it. I congratulate the citizens of Delhi," said Mr Vishwas.

#WATCH | On #DelhiElectionResults, former AAP leader & poet Kumar Vishwas says, "I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him...… pic.twitter.com/RffWg98Sg3 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Manish Sisodia, who was jailed in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, lost his Jungpura seat to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah. In 2020, Mr Sisodia had fought from Patparganj.

Kumar Vishwas reserved his sharp comment for his former party colleague Arvind Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

"I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man (Arvind Kejriwal) who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him... He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. God has punished him. Today, justice has been delivered," said mr Vishwas.

Arvind Kejriwal's opponents have made the 'sheesh mahal', the allegedly luxurious home that he built for himself as chief minister, the centrepiece of their attack against him. Mr Kejriwal was arrested just before Lok Sabha election in 2024 for his alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case and was in jail for five months before the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail. He resigned as chief minister in September 2024 shortly after getting bail, declaring that he would occupy the seat again only after getting the certificate of honesty from the people of Delhi. That possibility is out of question now.

Mr Vishwas also made an emotional appeal to AAP workers, urging them to look out for themselves.

"You all have worked for someone who stabbed his friends in the back, cheated his guru for his personal agenda. Step out and watch out for yourself," said Mr Vishwas.

The BJP is far ahead on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. The majority mark in the 70-member assembly is 36. The Congress, for the third straight election, failed to win any seat in Delhi.



