'Phansi Ghar' Row: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Skip Assembly Panel Hearing

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and ex-MLA Rakhi Birla skipped the Delhi Assembly Committee of Privileges hearing on Thursday, over the controversial 'Phansi Ghar' inauguration inside the Assembly premises.

The Committee has now issued a fresh summons for 20 November 2025 at 2:30 pm, giving the former leaders another chance to present their statements.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla did not appear before the Committee of Privileges during its sitting on Thursday. The Committee has now given them another opportunity to place their version on record and has fixed November 20, 2025, at 2:30 pm as the next date for their appearance," said Committee Chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput.

Thursday's session focused on verifying the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar', which was inaugurated on 9 August 2022. Documents, records, and other material were reviewed as part of the ongoing probe.

The controversy escalated when the Delhi High Court flagged Kejriwal and Sisodia's petition as "not maintainable". The former leaders argue the Committee has no jurisdiction since the structure was inaugurated under the previous Assembly.

"What has this Phansi Ghar got to do with legislative functioning of the House? Nothing…" their petition claimed.

The Assembly panel, however, says the inquiry is purely fact-finding, and has suggested calling in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to scientifically verify the site. BJP members contend the room, dubbed "Phansi Ghar" by some, may actually have been a British-era staircase or tiffin room, not a gallows.

Committee Chairperson has warned that the next sitting on 20 November will be crucial

"Cooperation from all concerned is essential for the timely and effective conclusion of the inquiry," he added.

With the 20 November hearing looming, all eyes are on whether the ex-office bearers show up.

What started as a symbolic memorial in 2022 has become a politically charged investigation, testing legislative accountability, legal boundaries, and political strategy, and the next session could be a decisive turning point.