Court Suspense For Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i>, Verdict Likely On Release Day

Troubles don't seem to be ending for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, poised as the Tamil star's last movie before he fully takes the political plunge. A day after the makers of the Tamil film sought legal remedy to obtain a certificate from the Censor Board, the Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict for the release day on Friday (January 9).

By default, all the pre-10 am shows effectively stand cancelled.

During its Wednesday hearing, the court also said that Jana Nayagan will be reviewed by a fresh committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

This delay poses a major roadblock for the release of Jana Nayagan. The certification of the film's Tamil version is required before clearing the dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, the film's 'Book Tickets' option has been removed from BookMyShow in some cities following fresh developments in the censorship case.

On Tuesday, the CBFC informed the Madras High Court that the film will be reviewed by a new committee after its makers approached the court seeking clarity over certification.

The producers had approached the court when the film failed to secure certification despite submission over a month ago. Originally listed for hearing on January 6, the matter was postponed to January 7, heightening pre-release tensions.

On December 19, the board had already suggested cuts and muted lines.

Interestingly, these last-minute hurdles haven't dampened the enthusiasm of Vijay fans as advance bookings are at an all-time high across cities. In Karnataka, first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings from 6 am at single screens like Gopalan Grand Mall, V Cinema, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, and Brundha RGB are sold out on BookMyShow.

Kerala is seeing strong early trends too, with trade analysts reporting healthy advance sales at single screens that reflect Vijay's teeming fan base. Overseas advances have reportedly crossed Rs 25 crore.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

