Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Vs Censors In Court, BookMyShow Stops Advance Bookings In Chennai

With just one day left before the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, confusion has taken over ticket booking platforms in several parts of the country. The film's 'Book Tickets' option has been removed from BookMyShow in some cities following fresh developments in the ongoing censorship case.

The sudden move follows the Madras High Court's directive to the CBFC to form a new committee to re-examine the film, which has put its certification status in limbo and forced exhibitors to pause advance sales in key markets.

BookMyShow Listings Disappear Across Key Metros

Moviegoers in Chennai were among the first to notice that the booking button for Jana Nayagan had vanished entirely from BookMyShow. The same situation is now visible in Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad, effectively blocking audiences in these cities from purchasing tickets online.

With the Tamil version yet to receive certification, theatre chains in these regions appear to have paused digital sales to avoid mass cancellations or refunds if the release date is altered at the last moment.

The absence of a censor certificate also puts exhibitors in a legally grey area, prompting them to hold back until there is clarity from the board and the court.

Censor Trouble For Vijay's Final Film

The producers of Jana Nayagan approached the Madras High Court after the film remained uncertified for weeks, despite having submitted the print well in advance. Although the matter was first listed on January 6, the hearing was deferred to January 7.

During the proceedings, the CBFC informed the court that a newly appointed committee would undertake another evaluation. Since clearance for the original Tamil version is mandatory before the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions can be processed, the ripple effect has alarmed distributors and multiplex chains across markets.

For booking platforms and theatre owners, the risk is straightforward: without certification in hand, they cannot legally screen the film

Fans Keep The Buzz Alive

While several metropolitan centres remain frozen, the picture is starkly different in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, where advance sales continue to surge. Early morning first-day-first-show slots at select single screens have already sold out.

Trade circles also point to robust overseas demand, with international pre-sales reportedly touching impressive figures.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before his full-time political entry. The star-studded ensemble includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

