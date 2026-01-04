Internet Spots Google Gemini Logo In Thalapathy Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Trailer: "An Absolute Insult To Cinema"

Advertisement

Internet Spots Google Gemini Logo In Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Trailer: "An Absolute Insult To Cinema"

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay’s career

A still from the trailer.
New Delhi:

  Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan has landed in the middle of an online controversy after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a glaring error in its trailer. The trailer, which dropped on Saturday, allegedly featured a brief scene that raised eyebrows. 

Right after a shot showing a person cocking a shotgun, a quick frame appeared to display the Google Gemini watermark. Though the logo is no longer visible in the trailer, screen recordings of the moment have already gone viral. 

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) accused the makers of using AI-generated visuals without properly editing them. The backlash has been intense, with trolls calling the alleged use of AI in films an “insult” to the art of cinema.

A user shared a detailed note drawing attention to the film's massive budget, the mistakes spotted by viewers, and how the makers eventually edited the trailer. He wrote, “When ₹400-crore hype meets rookie mistake… The internet just ERUPTED after fans spotted a Google Gemini logo watermark in the trailer of Vijay's #JanaNayagan — and people are calling it ‘an absolute insult' to cinema! One frame in the trailer showed the Gemini logo (yes, Google's AI logo) — and trolls haven't let up since.”

He further added, “Trailer now seems to have been updated to remove it — but the chaos already went viral. Is AI in trailers genius or just embarrassing?”

Another one shared a screenshot and wrote, “They didn't even hesitate to remove the Gemini logo.”

Someone else said, “Thalapathy Vijay's new movie is using gemini and not a single person noticed this. These movies are money laundering, you can't change my mind otherwise.”

“No fu**ing way they used an AI generated shot in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Forgot to remove the Gemini logo,” read a post. 

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay's career. The mass action entertainer, set against a strong political backdrop, also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 9. It is expected to face stiff competition at the box office, with Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi – both hitting cinema screens on January 10.

