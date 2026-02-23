Prakash Raj Reacts After <i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Director Calls Him "Intellectually Bankrupt"

The row surrounding The Kerala Story 2 shows no signs of easing, with actor Prakash Raj responding indirectly after the film's director Kamakhya Narayan Singh called him "intellectually bankrupt".

Prakash Raj's Indirect Response

On Monday, Prakash Raj took to his X account and shared a post highlighting different categories of food preferences. The note listed: "vegans, vegetarians, eggetarians, non-vegetarians (who don't eat pork), non-vegetarians (who don't eat beef), non-vegetarians (who eat all meat), non-vegetarians (who eat only fish). Let's all continue to live as a society together in harmony."

His caption read, "Why Complicate when it is so Simple."

Why Complicate when it is so Simple❤️❤️❤️❤️ #justasking pic.twitter.com/XNpjMRSFvF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 23, 2026

Though he did not name the film or its director, the timing of the post was widely seen as a response to the ongoing criticism.

Earlier, the actor had also shared another post referencing the 2023 film The Kerala Story, contrasting it with images of pork curry, beef fry, fish curry and a vegetarian Onam sadya. Emphasising culinary coexistence, he wrote, "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish. #justasking. Happy Sunday everyone."

The real #KeralaStory is how… “In its mouth-watering culinary journey, Kerala's yummy Syrian Christian beef fry and the coconut beef have added legacy, history and culture to the recipe.” Please try n relish 😜😜😜😜 #justasking pic.twitter.com/PdbYT0m0N2 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 21, 2026

Director Hits Back

Reacting to Prakash Raj's comments in a conversation with ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said, "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being."

He went on to question the larger issue raised by the film's narrative, adding, "I don't know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he 'consumes'. But tell me - is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji's conscience. This can never be acceptable. A civilised society in India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."

The exchange has further intensified debate around the film, which has already drawn criticism over its portrayal of sensitive themes.

The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 27, and the conversation around it appears set to continue in the days leading up to its premiere.

