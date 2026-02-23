Explained: Why <i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Has Sparked A Political Storm Ahead Of Friday Release

Even before its theatrical release on February 27, 2026, The Kerala Story 2 has found itself at the centre of a storm. The sequel to the 2023 hit has sparked political reactions, legal challenges, protests, and sharp exchanges within the film fraternity - all triggered by its trailer.

Here's a detailed explainer on what the controversy is about and why it has escalated.

What Is The Kerala Story 2 About?

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is positioned as a thematic continuation of 2023's The Kerala Story.

While not a direct sequel in narrative terms, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond retains the core theme of alleged forced religious conversions. The trailer introduces three Hindu women from different parts of India who fall in love with Muslim men against their families' wishes. The story then depicts their gradual isolation from their customs, eventual disillusionment, and what the film frames as coercion and violence within a relationship.

One of the most debated moments in the trailer shows a Hindu woman being forcibly fed beef - an image that has drawn intense reactions. In India, cow protection carries religious and political sensitivity, and critics argue that the scene is designed to provoke strong emotional responses. Supporters claim it reflects realities the filmmakers say they have documented.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly criticised the film on X, writing, "The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt. It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail."

The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film 'The Kerala Story' should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) February 19, 2026

Responding in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh said the Chief Minister is "not accepting the truth."

He said, "We see this in the news every day; we see FIRs being filed in such cases. I request him to see the truth. During the release of The Kerala Story, we brought the victims on camera. He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth. A problem that is an evil-we need to fight it out together."

He further stated, "As a filmmaker, it's our responsibility to bring out the truth in society and sensitise people about what is happening. There's a trap being run in this country in the name of love. They trap the girls and force them to convert to their religion, which is wrong. They are trying to change the demography of this country, which will not be accepted by society. And the film is all about that."

"If we close our eyes, the peace and harmony of the country will be destroyed. We need to face the truth, and the truth is that this conspiracy to demolish national sovereignty is happening in the country. We need to address that. The Kerala Story 2 is all about that; it's about binding this country and upholding its culture. Every scene of The Kerala Story 2 is real. It has been inspired by at least 15-20 incidents that we have come across. It has been well researched-it is for the daughters and brothers who should go and watch it," concluded Kerala Story 2 director.

Later, speaking to ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said that he had been a documentary filmmaker. The director explained that he had always made documentaries and films addressing social evils and issues in society. He added that this was why he always carried out thorough research to fully understand a problem before releasing a film or documentary.

He added, "I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking."

Legal Challenges

A biologist, Sreedev Namboodiri, filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of the censor certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The petition argues that the Board failed to properly assess whether the film threatens public order, decency, morality or national integrity under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act.

According to the plea, the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis." It further states, "A perusal of the trailer of the movie shows that the story is based on women from three different states and takes place mainly in the northern part of India. Yet, the title and scenes try to portray the state in a bad light."

The petition adds, "The movie tends to alienate Kerala and Keralites from the rest of India. Also, the name is an intentional attempt to impute a reality to what is more or less a speculative fear of the writer or director. While the petitioner is not against the freedom of expression of the writer - filmmaker to express their fears, whether substantive or speculative, they cannot attribute that fear to Kerala, to an entire state, falsely."

Namboodiri objected to the promotional line "we will not tolerate anymore, we will fight," calling it provocative, and questioned the continued use of the title The Kerala Story.

Taking cognisance of the plea, the Kerala High Court issued notice to the CBFC and directed it to respond. It also asked the film's producer, Sunshine Pictures, to file its reply. The matter is scheduled to be heard on February 24.

Meanwhile, the film has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC.

Amid the controversy, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke to ANI and said, "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

He also addressed criticism of the first film's claim about 32,000 conversions, adding, "Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the name and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than we do, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film."

Explaining the title, he said, "Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2..."

He added that there has been "no threat" to the film and suggested that telling "the truth" reduces the danger of backlash.

Film Industry Reactions

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticised the film during a visit to Kochi.

He said, "It's a b****t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai."

Reporter: What's your view on The Kerala Story 2?



Anurag Kashyap: It a bullshit propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred,the maker is a greedy bootlicker.



He goes on saying "Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein Beef khila rahe hai"😂 pic.twitter.com/c6TlxSBbJL — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 22, 2026

Responding to the allegations, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said in a video message, "Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nahi khilata. Main ekdum maanta hoon, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakta. Par durbhagyavash, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye unko beef khilaya ja raha hai, yeh ek crime hai."

He further added, "Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hai..."

Dear Anurag sir,



मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion।



किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

He also referenced Anurag Kashyap's earlier film That Girl in Yellow Boots while criticising him.

On the same day, actor Prakash Raj posted images of pork, beef, and fish dishes on Instagram and indirectly took a dig at the film. He wrote, "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone."

In response, the director told ANI that Prakash Raj was "intellectually bankrupt" and expressed disappointment at his stance, questioning whether forced feeding and conversion allegations were true and stating that such acts would never be acceptable in a civilised society.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that left organisations, including DYFI and SFI, organised beef festivals serving beef and parotta, stating that the film promotes communal hatred and misrepresents Kerala.

The controversy mirrors the backlash surrounding the 2023 original, which followed a young woman allegedly manipulated into conversion and radicalisation and eventually joining ISIS in Syria. Despite criticism and allegations of exaggeration, the first film performed strongly at the box office and won National Awards, including Best Director.

The Larger Debate

At the centre of the controversy is a clear difference of opinion about cinema and responsibility. The makers and their supporters believe that difficult or uncomfortable subjects should be addressed openly. They say the film is based on real incidents and is meant to create awareness. In their view, stopping or banning a film would set a worrying example for freedom of expression.

Critics, however, argue that storytelling - especially when it focuses on a particular state and community - can influence how people think and may reinforce prejudice. They question whether calling the film The Kerala Story 2, when it includes events from different states, is simply a creative choice or something more political. They also point out that even fictional or dramatised stories can shape public opinion, and in a divided society, perception matters.

With the High Court hearing set for February 24 and the release date close behind, the debate is unlikely to settle soon. The court's decision may decide whether the film releases as planned. After that, as happened with the first film, the final verdict will rest with an audience that already seems divided before the film even reaches cinemas.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer: Vipul Shah's Film Promises To 'Go Beyond'