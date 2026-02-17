<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Trailer: Vipul Shah's Film Promises To 'Go Beyond'

After the commercial success of The Kerala Story, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has unveiled the trailer of its sequel, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond.

What's Happening

The trailer presents three parallel narratives centred on Hindu girls who allegedly face coercion and religious conversion after entering relationships with Muslim men.

It opens with a stark warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.

The story then shifts to Rajasthan, where a Hindu family approaches a police station to file a POCSO complaint, claiming that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion.

Another thread unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is allegedly deceived into marriage under false pretences and later compelled to convert.

The third storyline takes viewers to Kerala. A Muslim man suggests a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. When she refuses to convert, tensions escalate.

The trailer depicts her allegedly being forced to eat beef and held captive by him and his family. It also shows glimpses of the physical and emotional trauma faced by the other two girls, along with their families' efforts to bring them back home.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is baar sahenge nahi... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026."

Background

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three young women whose lives take a dark turn after falling in love.

According to the makers, the sequel aims to expand the narrative further, focusing on what they describe as an organised agenda of religious conversion.

The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.