<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Teaser: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha And Aditi Bhatia Fight Against Conversion

The teaser of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been unveiled by the makers today, January 30. The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, is the sequel to the 2023 crime drama The Kerala Story, which featured Adah Sharma in the lead role.

The upcoming film promises a fresh narrative, introducing new faces played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia. Unlike The Kerala Story, the second installment expands its canvas beyond Kerala, weaving its plot across multiple parts of India.

About The Kerala Story 2 Teaser

The Kerala Story 2 follows the journey of three Hindu women with big dreams. Surekha Nair from Kerala is a UPSC aspirant; Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh wishes to represent India in the Olympics as a javelin thrower and win gold for the country; and Divya Paliwal is a passionate dancer who wants to become a social media influencer.

The three women marry three Muslim men. Surekha marries Salim, Neha marries Faizan, and Divya marries Rasheed. The three are seen wearing burqas.



How they were "tricked" by these Muslim men and how their "dreams shattered" after they converted to Islam to marry them forms the core plot of The Kerala Story 2, according to its teaser. The clip ends on a powerful note, with the three women chanting in unison, "Isiliye hume ladna hoga. Kuynki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi. (That is why we must fight. Because if not now, then never.)"

The Kerala Story 2 is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Our daughters do not fall in love, they fall in traps. Ab sahenge nahin... ladenge (We will not tolerate it anymore… we will fight back).”

The Kerala Story 2 will be released on February 27.

The first part generated significant buzz upon its release. Besides Adah Sharma, the film also starred Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani in key roles. It was helmed by Sudipto Sen. The film received the Best Direction and Best Cinematography awards at the 71st National Film Awards.



