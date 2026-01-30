New Releases This Week: <i>Daldal, Mardaani 3, The 50</i> And More

Get ready for unlimited entertainment. The last week of January and the opening of February are serving up a mix of exciting theatrical releases, fresh web series seasons and a splash of reality shows. One of the most-awaited releases includes Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3. The film sees the actress reprising her role as IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Daldal, the emotionally charged story of a ruthless serial killer, also hits OTT platforms this week. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar makes its streaming debut after dominating theatres. Together, these releases promise a healthy dose of entertainment to binge-watch this week.

Daldal (January 30) – Prime Video

Set in the dark underbelly of Mumbai, the series follows a newly appointed DCP in the Mumbai Crime Branch, played by Bhumi Pednekar. While hunting a cold-blooded serial killer, she must also battle her own past trauma and "imposter syndrome" within a patriarchal system.

Dhurandhar (January 30) – Netflix

After making a strong noise at the box office, Ranveer Singh's film is all set for its OTT debut. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Mardaani 3 (January 30) – Theatres

The film is the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films' powerhouse female-cop franchise. Rani Mukerji returns as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who now joins the NIA to track down a ruthless beggar mafia network and rescue scores of missing girls.

The 50 (February 1) – JioHotstar

Inspired by the French hit Les Cinquante, the series brings together 50 celebrities from TV, films and social media in a grand palace setup. Over 50 days, they must survive mental, physical and social challenges with no rulebook, guided only by a mysterious figure known as The Lion.

Mo Gilligan: In The Movement (February 3) – Netflix

Comedian Mo Gilligan dives into his experiences with global fame, family dynamics and the specific quirks of being "British in America".

Bloody Flower (February 4) – Jio Hotstar

The series revolves around a notorious serial killer who claims to possess a supernatural medical ability to cure any terminal illness, but only at the cost of a human life. The story explores the moral dilemma of a father willing to protect a killer to save his dying daughter.

Our Universe (February 4) – tvN

The story follows "in-laws" who live together to raise their 20-month-old nephew after their siblings pass away.

Relationship Goals (February 4) – Prime Video

The series explores the modern-day complexities of long-term relationships through the lens of Radhika and Arjun, a couple who realise their "perfect" online persona is far removed from their real-life friction.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (February 5) – Netflix

The series is based on Michael Connelly's book The Law of Innocence. The new season picks up directly after the Season 3 cliffhanger, with Mickey fighting to prove his innocence after being framed for the murder of a former client, Sam Scales.