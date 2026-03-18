Nora Fatehi Vulgar Song Row: Director's Wife Says, "When <i>Choli Ke Peeche</i> Came Out, It Seemed Fine"

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has sparked massive outrage over its objectionable lyrics and suggestive choreography.

Following the backlash, the Hindi version was taken down from YouTube, while the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions remain available.

The song was originally written by the film's director, Prem, and translated into Hindi by Raqeeb Alam.

Amid calls to remove the song from all digital platforms, Prem's wife, Rakshitha, shared a series of Instagram Stories defending her husband against trolls. She questioned the basis for "selective outrage" and accused trolls of crossing the limits of decency.

In one Story, she wrote: "Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people's posts. The fact is I know what's written. I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter. When songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, Choli ke Peeche, or hundreds like these came out, it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about having sexual intercourse throughout the film, it seemed fine. But one song creates massive news. Still not justifying—just asking so I can understand this."

Rakshitha argued that Prem's body of work can't be undervalued because of one song.

"One song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong. Just because some films don't do well as the others doesn't mean he is a bad maker... wrong. Do you have the rights to question him? Yes, you do have the rights to ask him why. Do you have the rights to abuse him? Nooo, you don't. When you abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal?"

Rakshitha noted that selling films in Kollywood has become a tough job amid the rise of OTT platforms. She added: "Songs are made every day—bad, good, provocative, special numbers. Today, people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, everything pretty openly. Prem is a Kannadiga as much as all of you are. You all have the rights on him to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not. But saying anything about his past work about how gimmicky he [is]—let me tell you something: today, selling a film to an OTT [platform] or a channel is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director. He finds it extremely difficult to reach any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people—bringing them to theatres—is a very tough job. This is not just our story; this is every film in Sandalwood."

She concluded: "Thanks for all the concerned ones. I am truly grateful. I am here and so is Prem. KD is our baby, and we will do what's right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more, love and love only."

The Controversy

In the last few days, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.