<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Producer Speaks To NDTV, Reveals Why Vijay's Film Was Delayed: 'Complainant Was An Examining Committee Member'

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been facing an unexpected delay in its release, leaving fans eagerly waiting for an official update. Addressing the concerns, the film's producer and KVN Productions founder Venkat K Narayana recently shared details about the hold-up during a conversation with NDTV's Shiv Aroor.

Speaking about the film's release timeline, Venkat said, "We are all waiting for Jana Nayagan to hit the theatres. We have a process to follow. We are awaiting the certificate from the CBFC. Once they give their final nod, we will immediately take it to the theatres."

He also reflected on how the political journey of Vijay has unexpectedly added a new layer of meaning to the film's title.

Venkat said, "In fact, all the fans are asking the same thing. They have also requested that the title card be changed from 'Thalapathy Vijay' to 'Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu'. When we started the movie, we didn't know that we would have to go through all this. In a way, if you see, it is a happy moment that Vijay sir has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and truly the Jana Nayagan of TN. Maybe it is destined that this movie has to be released after he becomes CM."

Explaining the reason behind the delay, Venkat revealed that the film's certification process had initially moved smoothly.

He said, "We applied for the censor certificate sometime in December 2025, and the examining committee watched the movie. They cleared it and informed us that we would get a U/A 16+ certification."

However, things took an unexpected turn soon after.

Venkat continued, "Subsequently, when we were expecting the certificate, instead of receiving it, we got an email saying that there was a complaint against the movie and therefore they had to withhold the certificate and refer it to the revision committee. At that point in time, we had to approach a court of law, saying that we hadn't even released the movie, so how could there be a complaint?"

The producer further stated that the complaint reportedly came from within the examining committee itself, which complicated the process.

He said, "There are also enough judgements stating that public complaints should not be entertained, since the board is the final authority in taking a decision. But we learned in court that the complainant was one of the examining committee members himself, who had earlier consented, and therefore we had to go to the revision committee. We applied to the revision committee immediately after that and since then the process has been ongoing. We need to follow all the formalities to release the movie in theatres, so we are awaiting the certificate."

#NDTVExclusive | "From Reel Hero To Real Leader": Jana Nayagan Producer Venkat K Narayana Praises Chief Minister Vijay @ShivAroor | @KvnProductions pic.twitter.com/kE8ZRAX2H4 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2026

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan has generated significant buzz as it marks a pivotal moment in Vijay's career, coinciding with his recent political transition.

Recently, the film was leaked illegally on online platforms. According to PTI, a freelance assistant editor and several others were arrested in connection with the case.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

ALSO READ: Meet Vijay, 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister': Jana Nayagan New Title Card Goes Viral