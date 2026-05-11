Shahid Kapoor's Mother Neelima Azeem On Three Failed Marriages: 'I Married Talented Men Who Had No Money'

Shahid Kapoor's mother and actor Neelima Azeem has opened up about her three failed marriages in a new interview, revealing how social media scrutiny attempts to 'defame' her without verifying the truth.

Neelima Azeem has been married thrice—first to Pankaj Kapur, then to Rajesh Khatter, and her third marriage was to Ustaad Raza Ali Khan. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima and Pankaj, while Ishaan's father is Rajesh Khatter.

During a recent chat with Zoom, the actress shared that she moved on with life, though social media 'toxicity' hasn't left her all these years.

Talking about random social media commentary on her life, Neelima Azeem said, "Just the other day, someone commented that 'sharaab pee kar kya haal ho gaya hai (see what condition she is in due to drinking)'. I don't even drink. Social media makes statements without any truth."

Reflecting on her marriages, Neelima confessed that money was never a priority for her.

"I married very simple men who had no money, but who I thought were great people and very talented. I never married for material or riches. I never sought a relationship in my life where they would build my career for me or invest money into my businesses; this is not my way of life. I did whatever I could in my capacity. I did theater, TV, I have hosted, danced. As an actress, I have 27 best actress awards, I have worked with the finest actors. I never talked about it or blew my own trumpet," the senior actress said.

She also added that if she doesn't share her 'own' side of the story, social media attempts to 'defame' her.

"But now I feel I have come to a place where I must speak because if you don't tell your truth, people suppress your voice, change your facts. As time passes, you realize that you are being defamed. What's sad is that another woman is doing it. How do women do this to each other? I didn't want to end my marriage, but when things happen, there is a reason. It's very easy to blame the person," Neelima Azeem added.

In 2021, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neelima spoke about her marriage to Rajesh Khatter and said, "The second marriage would have lasted if certain things hadn't happened, which were difficult to encounter... It was difficult; it was an impossible feat. I think it would have worked out if there had been more control, more logic, and sense in it. But it went, it flew out. And it happens in Bombay with all the struggle and with all the pressures; sometimes people succumb to it. But I can get up and start walking again, and I have these lovely boys in my life, my sons (Shahid and Ishaan), who were a great inspiration for me and a source of so much happiness and encouragement."

However, Neelima Azeem said she has accepted herself with her share of follies and virtues and now has a better perspective on the truth of life.