Viral Video: Trisha Fights Tears During Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Trisha Krishnan attended TVK chief Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai, and videos of her appearing emotional during the event have since been widely shared on social media.

Details

The event was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and was attended by Vijay's family, members of the film industry, and a large number of supporters. Trisha was also present at the ceremony.

A video from the event has gone viral online, showing Trisha appearing emotional during Vijay's oath-taking speech. In the clip, shared by Polimer News, she is seen listening to the address while trying to hold back tears. The video has drawn significant attention on social media.

Aathi idhu epo....😭 Trisha getting emotional by Vijay's speech today pic.twitter.com/T16K8ycBm6 — `` (@peekaboo_pr) May 10, 2026

During the ceremony, Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay's family. She met Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, and several videos of their interaction quickly gained traction online. Visuals from the event showed Trisha greeting Shoba as she arrived, with the two sharing a brief hug before taking their seats in the front row.

Trisha attended the ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seated in the VIP section alongside Vijay's family members. For the occasion, she wore a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs. She styled her hair in a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and completed her traditional look with jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

About Vijay And Trisha

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. They have worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo.

The two have frequently been linked on social media amid online speculation, though neither has responded to the claims. Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding a few months ago sparked renewed online discussion.



Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Speaks To NDTV, Shares Joy Over Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: "Very Happy"