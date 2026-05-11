Vijay's 'Star-Style' Oath As Chief Minister Marks New Era In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed an extraordinary political spectacle on Sunday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as Chief Minister, capping five dramatic days of alliance bargaining, political uncertainty and intense backroom negotiations after a fractured verdict.

For many, it was not merely a swearing-in ceremony but the arrival of a completely different political culture in Tamil Nadu.

At a time when coalition arithmetic dominated headlines and parties negotiated support behind closed doors, Vijay's public appearance struck a sharp contrast. Young, charismatic and still at the peak of his acting career, Vijay walked into Chennai's Nehru Stadium wearing a blazer over a white shirt, departing from the traditional white shirt-and-dhoti attire long associated with Tamil Nadu's political class.

Even the oath itself carried unmistakable cinematic overtones. Unlike the usual solemnity associated with constitutional ceremonies, Vijay's delivery resembled the dialogue-heavy cadence familiar to millions of movie fans. The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause, almost like audiences reacting to a hero's punch dialogue on screen.

The moment was historic in several ways.

For the first time in 59 years, a non-Dravidian party has captured power in Tamil Nadu, ending decades of alternating rule between the DMK and AIADMK. The formation of the new government also marks the return of coalition politics to the state after nearly 75 years. The last coalition arrangement in Madras State dates back to 1952 under Chief Minister Rajaji.

Tamil Nadu has seen actor Chief Ministers before, including M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. But both entered office only after years of political grooming and organisational work. MGR spent nearly two decades building his political base before becoming Chief Minister, while Jayalalithaa had parliamentary and legislative experience, serving as a Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of the Opposition before taking over the state.

Vijay's rise has been dramatically faster.

And perhaps aware of the scrutiny ahead, Vijay used his very first speech to send multiple political signals - to bureaucrats, allies, rivals and even members within his own party.

"We have taken over with empty coffers and a debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore," Vijay said, adding that his government would release a white paper on the state's finances.

He promised strict action on women's safety and drug abuse from "day one", while stressing that education, healthcare and water supply would remain top priorities.

"I will not do wrong, and I will not allow those with me to do wrong," he declared.

In what many interpreted as a warning against parallel power centres emerging within the coalition arrangement, Vijay added: "If anyone has thoughts of misusing power, delete that thought right away. There will be only one power centre - my government."

The remarks triggered an immediate political response from outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"There is money. What is required is the heart to give it to people and the competence to govern," Stalin said, rejecting Vijay's "empty coffers" charge.

The DMK chief argued that the state's debt remained within permissible limits and said the financial position had already been transparently explained during the budget session.

"Don't begin by saying there is no money. You made promises after knowing the state's finances," Stalin said, adding that Vijay would gradually "learn the nuances" of governance.

Political observers say Vijay's emergence has fundamentally altered Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Seen as a strong challenger capable of threatening the long-term survival of both the DMK and the AIADMK, Vijay's performance in office will now be closely watched.

Supporters compare his potential rise to that of MGR, arguing that a successful tenure could allow him to dominate Tamil Nadu politics for multiple terms.

But the scrutiny has already begun.

Within hours of the swearing-in, controversy erupted after the Tamil anthem was played only after Vande Mataram and the national anthem during the ceremony. Opposition parties and some allies criticised the move, forcing the ruling TVK to assure later that the Tamil anthem would continue to be accorded priority in future state functions.

For now, however, Tamil Nadu appears captivated by the optics of change - a movie superstar stepping directly from the silver screen into Fort St George, attempting to transform fan adulation into political authority.