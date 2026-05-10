Party Leaders Turn Against Mamata Banerjee In Post-Poll Trinamool Meltdown

Trinamool Congress' (TMC) loss in West Bengal has led to several voices from within the party questioning the top leadership, including former chief minister Mamata Banejee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Discontent among sections of the party's workers and spokespersons is resulting in dismissals. On Saturday, the TMC suspended three of its spokespersons for six years over alleged anti-party remarks made following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The action is unlikely to have any impact on the party's unity or standing as those with grouses may speak out nevertheless, with the party no longer in power.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta, who often represented the party on debate panels, released a video on his X handle apologising to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders for past "abusive" remarks. He claimed he had been under intense pressure and threats from within the TMC to make those remarks when Adhikari was Leader of Opposition. Dutta also praised the BJP for giving him protection and support. The TMC asked Dutta to appear before a disciplinary panel, but he did not do so.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary also hit out at the TMC, claiming that Rs 5 crore was demanded from each candidate during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections to get a party ticket, which he refused to pay. Tiwary, who was the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet, claimed senior minister Aroop Biswas lacked proper understanding of sports. Biswas was criticised for his behaviour on the field during Lionel Messi's visit to city last year, which ended in a fiasco with the world-renowned footballer leaving the event due to mismanagement.

Spokespersons Kohinoor Majumdar and Kartik Ghosh too have been suspended by the TMC for allegedly violating party discipline.

Kohinoor Majumdar had told the media, ''Party leaders had to wait for hours to meet Abhishek Banerjee.''

A senior TMC leader from Malda, where the party performed poorly, also pointed a finger at Abhishek Banerjee for the loss. Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury criticised his style of functioning, lack of access and treatment of senior leaders as possible explanations for the party's defeat.

Papiya Ghosh also spoke out against the party leadership and is facing action from the party. Ghosh is the daughter of senior Cooch Behar TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh, who also criticised Abhishek Banerjee publicly.

Party leaders Derek O'Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya have declined to comment on the issue.