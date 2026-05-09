Has Mamata Banerjee Finally Conceded? Updated X Bio Drops A Big Hint

Mamata Banerjee had refused to resign as chief minister in a show of defiance after the BJP swept the West Bengal elections. A move online now indicates that she has finally conceded. The Trinamool chief updated her X bio this morning to reflect that she was the chief minister in three previous terms.

The new bio reads, "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)."

Earlier, it read: "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal".

The change coincides with the BJP's swearing-in ceremony in Bengal. This morning, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the BJP's first chief minister in Bengal, scripting history of sorts in a state that had long been the Trinamool's impenetrable fortress.