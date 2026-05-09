'First Get Support, Then Approach Governor': MK Stalin's DMK Slams Vijay

DMK leader TKS Elangovan has hit out at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay over the high drama in Tamil Nadu, advising him to first collect support from political parties and then approach the Governor. LIVE UPDATES

Vijay, who approached the Governor with a coalition government, is falling short of the majority mark of 118.

"When they (Vijay's TVK) had approached the Governor first with 107 seats, because Vijay had contested in two constituencies, the Governor would have called them, but when they took some other party with them, and the number became 112, the Governor would definitely say that they don't have a majority," the DMK leader said.

He added, "Had they gone to the Governor alone, he would have invited them to form the government as the single-largest party and then prove the strength in the House. Now, when he has got the support of a few parties, the government will obviously wait for an absolute majority."

Initially, the TVK claimed to have a majority with AMMK's support, showing the party's MLA-elect signing a letter for a coalition government. But, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused TVK of "forging" the letter. TVK, however, refuted the claim and accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.

Elangovan, responding to the issue, said, "There is a case, there is a complaint filed. When their MLA is not supporting him, why should he give such a letter to the governor? That's wrong. But let them prove it in court."

There has been a huge suspense over who would form the government in Tamil Nadu amid massive twists and turns.

Vijay has the backing of the Congress and CPM, but last-minute hiccups followed what appeared as a done deal last evening, as two smaller parties - TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - made it clear they wouldn't back TVK.

The VCK is expected to make its stance clear today, with sources suggesting the party's chief, Thol Thirumavalavan, is expected to meet Vijay later today.

(With inputs from agencies)