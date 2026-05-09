"AI-Generated": AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran Trashes Letter Of Support To Vijay

TTV Dhinakaran, whose party has refused to back Vijay's coalition in its efforts to form the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu, has claimed that the letter of support being flaunted by the TVK is forged. The AMMK General Secretary has also called the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, "arrogant and hateful". Live Updates

Struggling for majority, the TVK had earlier reached out to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the support of its lone MLA-elect Kamaraj S to stitch together a working coalition.

The party later claimed Kamaraj had agreed to support them and had also given a letter of support. A video was also circulated, in which, the TVK claimed Kamaraj was seen signing a document.

Dhinakaran trashed the video as "fake" and "AI-generated". "Who recorded that video? Vijay, Bussy Anand, KA Sengottaiyan or Venkataraman P or CTR Nirmal Kumar. Where was it recorded?" he questioned at a press conference this morning.

The senior politician said he was "shocked" to learn from news reports that the AMMK MLA had extended his support to Vijay. He also asked why the TVK didn't take Kamaraj to the governor if they had this support.

Read: 'First Get Support, Then Approach Governor': MK Stalin's DMK Slams Vijay

"The TVK is trying to create confusion. They must show the original letter by the MLA. It wasn't the original one," he added.

Speaking to NDTV a day earlier, he had suggested that this could also be an attempt at horse-trading in a bid to reach majority.

The AMMK and the IUML's refusal to support Vijay prevents the TVK from forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. All eyes are now on the VCK, the party led by Thol Thiruvalavan that has two MLAs and can help Vijay reach majority.

The TVK had been hunting for allies after failing to secure majority despite emerging the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats. But with Vijay winning two seats himself, the party currently has 107 MLAs.

Read: S Gurumurthy Flags Rookie Mistake By Vijay's TVK That Led To Tamil Nadu High Drama

The AMMK bagged one seat; Kamaraj won from Mannargudi.

The TVK has been able to bring together three allies so far into his coalition, including the CPI, CPM, and Congress.

The Congress's support adds five more MLAs to the TVK's favour, while the Left provides the backing of four MLAs. This adds up to 116 MLAs, two short of the 118-halfway mark.

Vijay must get two more MLAs to support his coalition for the governor to approve of his attempts at government formation. Until then, an oath ceremony appears unlikely.