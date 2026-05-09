Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary Exam Dates 2026 Out, Revaluation From June 5

The Tamil Nadu Board has officially released the Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary Exam Dates 2026 for students who could not clear one or more subjects or wish to improve marks in the regular board exams. As per the latest update, the supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026.

Students can apply for the supplementary exams between May 18 and June 2. Along with this, the board has also opened the revaluation and retotalling process from June 5 to June 8.

How To Apply For TN 12th Revaluation and Retotalling?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or retotalling through the official process announced by the board. Students can request a scanned copy of the answer script and apply for revaluation through the school or board. Students are advised to apply carefully within the June 5 to June 8 window. They have to pay the required application fees and wait for the revised result announcement.

How To Apply For Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2026?

Regular candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exams through their respective schools. The board has instructed students to complete the process before the last date. Students can apply for supplementary exams through their schools. They have to fill out the examination form and submit the subject-wise examination fees.

Students should keep copies of the application form and fee receipt for future reference. The Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 was announced on May 8, and the overall pass percentage this year stood at an impressive 95.20%.