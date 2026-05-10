Amid Trisha Krishnan Affair Rumours, Vijay's Wife And Children Skip Oath-Taking Ceremony. Internet Reacts

The absence of actor-turned-politician Vijay's wife and children at his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu became a major talking point on social media on Sunday. Some fans said the moment "felt incomplete".

Popularly known as "Thalapathy" Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief took oath in a grand ceremony held in Chennai. The event was attended by his parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, close friends, party leaders, and supporters, who cheered him on during the historic moment.

Actress Trisha Krishnan, also his rumoured girlfriend, was also spotted at the event.

However, it was the absence of Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, that caught the attention of social media users.

Many users also discussed Vijay's bond with Trisha Krishnan, as the two actors have long been linked through dating rumours due to their frequent public appearances.

One user wrote, "Actress Trisha attending Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, many feel sad seeing the absence of his wife and children at such an important event. Remembering Sangeetha's divorce petition, which stated, 'The respondent continued to travel abroad and attend public events, causing repeated humiliation to the petitioner and the children.'"

Actress Trisha attending Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. ✨

Meanwhile, many feeling sad seeing the absence of his wife and children at such an important event ???????? remembering Sangeetha's divorce petition which stated:



“The respondent continued to travel abroad and attend public… pic.twitter.com/4mYGdm43D9 — Sanjana K (@SanjanaFlicks) May 10, 2026

Another commented, "New CM, New Queen? Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as CM, but the real story is in the front row! No wife, no kids, but Trisha is there with his mother? Divorce rumours or unofficial confirmation? Sangeetha's absence speaks louder than words!"

New CM, New Queen?

Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as CM, but the real story is in the front row! No wife, no kids, but Trisha is there with his mother? Divorce rumors or unofficial confirmation? Sangeetha absence speaks louder than words! #TVKVijay‌HQ — Er. Netra Sharma (@Netra_sharma0) May 10, 2026

"The family that should have been at the center of attention today is absent. As Joseph Vijay takes the oath, his estranged wife Sangeetha, son Jason Sanjay, and daughter Divya Sasha are not attending the ceremony," commented another. "So sad for Vijay's wife and kids who are not part of the ceremony," wrote another user.

The family that should have been at the center of attention today is absent. As Joseph Vijay takes oath, his estranged wife Sangeetha, son Jason Sanjay, and daughter Divya Sasha are not attending the ceremony.



Instead, the entire focus has now shifted to Trisha Krishnan.



A true… pic.twitter.com/htZOsKr7BH — Mamta Kumari (@mamtabhumihar) May 10, 2026

Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce in February at the Chengalpatty Family Welfare Court after 27 years of marriage. She cited infidelity and mental distress as the reasons for the divorce. The next hearing is scheduled for June 15.

In her petition, Sangeetha stated that the two registered their marriage in the UK in 1998 before opting for a traditional Hindu ceremony in 1999 at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Chennai.

She claimed that the initial years of their marriage were happy and peaceful. However, she alleged that their relationship began facing problems in 2021 after she came to know about Vijay's alleged extramarital relationship with an actress.