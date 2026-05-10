Singer Suchitra Says 'Parasites Enter Successful People's Lives' Amid Vijay-Trisha Affair Rumours: 'I Don't Like Her At All'

The buzz around Vijay and Trisha Krishnan has only grown stronger in recent months after the actor-politician's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. Adding fuel to the rumours, Vijay and Trisha were seen together at a wedding reception in March, and videos from the function quickly went viral on social media.

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has responded to the dating rumours, the topic continues to trend online, with fans and industry insiders sharing their opinions.

Suchitra Shares Her Thoughts

In a recent interview, singer Suchitra spoke openly about the situation and made it clear that she supports Vijay. At the same time, she admitted she is not a fan of Trisha.

“I don't like Trisha at all. I will tell this objectively and will not let it colour my judgment. I like Vijay very much. I will give my opinion honestly without taking sides,” she said, as quoted by Firstpost.

The singer also spoke about Vijay's personal and political life. According to her, the actor has distanced himself from important people around him.

“Parasites tend to enter the lives of successful people when they become isolated. Vijay has isolated himself by distancing himself from his parents and wife. He is alone but has done no soul-searching till now,” she said.

Suchitra further added that Vijay would benefit from guidance from his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, especially now that he has entered politics.

Divorce Case Still Ongoing

Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025, though news of the case became public in February after it was taken up at the Chengalpatty Family Welfare Court. In her petition, she reportedly cited infidelity and mental distress as reasons for ending their 27-year marriage. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 15.

Meanwhile, Trisha has also seen her personal life make headlines in the past. The actress had called off her engagement to businessman Varun Manian years ago and later addressed the speculation online, writing, "Amused by d hazaar speculations doin d rounds, Let it rest people. Happy, single n thankful."