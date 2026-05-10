MK Stalin Jabs Vijay Over "Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt" Claim After Oath Ceremony

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was quick to don the Opposition hat on Sunday, within an hour of his successor Vijay's emotionally-charged speech, where he claimed that he had inherited a state with Rs 10 lakh crore debt.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in a speech after being worn in as the Chief Minister, said, "The DMK emptied state coffers and we have taken over with Rs 10 lakh crore debt." He added that his government may release a white paper on the state's finances to ensure transparency.

Stalin clarified that the state's debt was within permissible limits and that Vijay's claims may disappoint the people who voted for him. "Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What's needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern," he wrote in a post on X in Tamil.

He defended the state's financial management by enumerating various expenditures by his government over five years. "For five years, we implemented countless welfare schemes for the people despite grappling with numerous issues like COVID and floods, as well as the neglect from the Union government," he wrote.

Stalin also accused Vijay of diverting from issues and deceiving the people through claims of financial mismanagement, adding that the state's finances were presented during the budget session in February. "Didn't you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? You, who came to power saying, 'I will only give promises that are practically feasible', are now just stepping into government administration. I believe that, just like us, you too will surely learn soon the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to the people. Along with the people who voted for you, I too expect the same," he added.

Over a decade, Tamil Nadu's debt ballooned from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 10.6 lakh crore in 2026-27.

In his first order signed after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Vijay approved 200 units of free power supply, and special task forces for women safety and totackle the drug menace. He added that he will maintain his full attention on basic issues like education, health and water. "Farmers and fishermen will be taken care of. All will be good," he said.

Vijay's oath-taking ceremony came after an almost week-long period of uncertainty over his party forming a government in Tamil Nadu. He formed the government with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. He will now face a floor test in the Assembly on or before May 13.