Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan And Others Congratulate Vijay As He Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in from several celebrities across the Indian film industry, celebrating the actor-turned-politician's landmark political journey.

Among the first to congratulate Vijay was Pawan Kalyan, who took to X and wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to @TVKVijayHQ Chief Thiru @actorvijay AVL, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and to all those who took oath as Ministers. I wish the new government will fullfill the aspirations of the people, ensure transparent and progressive governance, and lead Tamil Nadu towards greater growth and prosperity."

Heartfelt congratulations to @TVKVijayHQ Chief Thiru @actorvijay AVL, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and to all those who took oath as Ministers.



I wish the new government will fullfill the aspirations of the people, ensure transparent and progressive… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 10, 2026

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also shared his wishes on X. His post read, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to share a portrait of the newly sworn-in Chief Minister. In his caption, he wrote, "God bless you and sooooo Proud of you."

The image also featured a longer message for Vijay. It read, "All the very very best my Dear Brother. May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for our State. May God give you all the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. so proud of you brother."

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally reflected on his journey with Vijay and wrote on X, "THALAPATHY ERA BEGINS... Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, from the sets we worked on together to this Historic day, I have always seen you as a Man who stays calm in chaos and graceful under pressure. Congratulations to Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru C. JOSEPH VIJAY Sir on taking oath today. Wishing You all the more Strength and Success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu.. May the Force be with You always Sir."

THALAPATHY ERA BEGINS... Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, from the sets we worked on together to this Historic day, I have always seen you as a Man who stays calm in chaos and graceful under pressure.



Congratulations to Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru C. JOSEPH VIJAY Sir on taking… pic.twitter.com/NBuCfapVEa — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) May 10, 2026

Actor Raghava Lawrence also shared his joy, writing, "Congratulations, Nanba @actorvijay on becoming the New Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I pray Ragavendra swamy for your new journey."

Congratulations, Nanba @actorvijay on becoming the New Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu ✨



I pray Ragavendra swamy for your new journey 🙏🏼 #Cmjosephvijay pic.twitter.com/6Mh4IhkYDt — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 10, 2026

Director Karthik Subbaraj added his wishes as well, posting, "All the very best to Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ sir & his whole team... Best wishes for giving us a Best Governance."

வாழ்த்துக்கள் முதல்வர் விஜய் சார்!! 👏👏👌👌🏆🏆



All the very best to Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ sir & his whole team... 👍👍



Best wishes for giving us a Best Governance... 🙏🏻🙏🏻#CMJosephVijay 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/a63GKOKIn3 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 10, 2026

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and the nine ministers in his cabinet at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The ceremony was an emotional moment for Vijay's family. His parents, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar, were seated in the front row, witnessing the historic occasion. Actor Trisha Krishnan was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a breakthrough for TVK, with the party winning 108 seats in its electoral debut.

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