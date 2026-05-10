Trisha Krishnan Attends Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony In Chennai. Watch

Actor and politician Trisha Krishnan arrived at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, who is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What's Happening

Earlier in the day, Trisha was spotted leaving her residence in Chennai.

When the media asked her about the significance of the occasion, the actor briefly responded, “Thank you, looking forward,” before heading to the venue.

For the ceremony, Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs.

She styled her hair in a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and completed her traditional look with jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On a reporter's question- "big day for Tamil Nadu", actor Trisha Krishnan says, "Thank you, looking forward," as she leaves from her residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/qdEAnfP2q8 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Background

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am at the stadium amid tight security arrangements across the venue.

Vijay is set to assume office after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party crossed the majority mark with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed Vijay as the Chief Minister on Saturday and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Vijay's parents also shared their happiness ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Director S. A. Chandrasekhar said he was looking forward to seeing his son take oath as Chief Minister, while Vijay's mother Sobha Chandrasekhar described the moment as emotional as it coincides with Mother's Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend the ceremony.

With the formation of TVK's first government, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK alliances to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

About Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have appeared together in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and most recently, Leo. Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her Tamil film Karuppu, which stars Suriya.

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid internet speculation, though neither has responded to the claims. Following the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has also come under scrutiny, particularly as he prepares to enter the political arena with the TVK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding sparked renewed online conversation. While neither actor has addressed the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the event placed their long-standing association back under public scrutiny.