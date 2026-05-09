Arjun Rampal To NDTV On How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Team Is Handling Success: 'Aditya Dhar Is Going To Temples'

The historic success of Dhurandhar has left Arjun Rampal emotional, grateful and still trying to process the phenomenon the film has become. Speaking to NDTV, the actor opened up about the overwhelming response to the film and revealed how the entire team is coping with the massive high that comes with blockbuster success.

"I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean?" Arjun said while reacting to the record-breaking response. "I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude."

The actor shared that despite the celebrations and excitement surrounding the film, the cast and crew are still in disbelief over what is happening. Asked if he has been in touch with co-star Aditya after the film's roaring success, Arjun said the energy within the team is surreal.

"Oh yeah. They're all dudes, man. They're all 'Dhurandhars'," he joked, before adding, "Everybody's in shock. There's so much dopamine going on."

Interestingly, Arjun revealed that instead of getting carried away by the success, several members of the team are consciously trying to stay grounded and reconnect with themselves spiritually. Speaking about DOP Vikash Nowlakha, he shared, "Vikash, I know, has joined some monastery because he wants to get grounded."

He further added that the director of the film, Aditya Dhar, too, has been seeking peace and balance amid the frenzy. "Aditya is going to temples because he loves spending time there," Arjun said.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of such massive success, the actor said the most beautiful part of the journey has been how everyone involved is looking for calmness rather than chaos. "The beautiful thing is that everybody from the team just wants to get grounded. It's such a wonderful, beautiful high that we've all received, and now you just want balance. It's very important," he shared.

Arjun also revealed how he personally chose to disconnect after the film's release. Instead of staying amid the industry buzz, the actor returned home to Goa to spend quiet time with his family and nature.

"As soon as the film released, I went back home to Goa. I've been with my family, spending time in nature and just being at peace," he said.

