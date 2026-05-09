<i>Dhurandhar 3</i> In Works? Co-Producer Says, 'We're Not Done'

Ever since the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in December last year, the craze for the spy thriller has taken over the nation. The premiere of the second instalment of the film series, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in March, only took it a notch higher. The gripping storyline, coupled with phenomenal performances from the star cast and impressive cinematography, has left fans wanting more of the Aditya Dhar-led franchise.

Amid speculations about the future of the franchise, Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande recently hinted that fans can expect something special from the makers of Dhurandhar later this year. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Deshpande teased that Dhurandhar is far from over. “We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves," she said.

Her statement has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with many wondering whether a third part in the franchise is already under production. While Deshpande shared that there is more to the films, she did not disclose any other details regarding the upcoming surprise.

Her revelation came after veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who portrayed Jameel Jamali in both films, had dismissed the rumours of Dhurandhar 3. Speaking on Zoom, he said he does not believe a direct sequel is currently on the cards for the makers. “I don't think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation," he explained.

As of now, the future of the franchise remains uncertain, but one thing is for sure: Dhurandhar's impact on the film industry. The first film, which hit the theatres on December 5, 2025, collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The second part, released theatrically on March 19, broke many records, with a whopping worldwide collection of Rs 1,792 crore to date.

Set in 2000s Pakistan, Dhurandhar, in which Ranveer Singh plays the protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy, who infiltrates the notorious gangs of Lyari and dismantles them. Whereas the second instalment revolved around the origin of Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and why he decided to become a spy for India. Besides Singh, the films also feature Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.