<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Beats <i>Baahubali 2</i> To Become The Second-Highest-Grossing Indian Film Worldwide

Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has scripted history at the global box office, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The spy-action entertainer now stands just behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, while surpassing the long-standing benchmark set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has enjoyed a phenomenal run since its release in March 2026. According to estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed over Rs 1,788 crore worldwide and is now inching towards the Rs 1,790 crore milestone.

Notably, this puts it right alongside the lifetime global total of Baahubali 2, which had achieved a similar figure (Rs 1,788 crore) during its theatrical run.

What makes this achievement particularly striking is the film's consistency at the box office. After opening to massive numbers, Dhurandhar 2 continued to draw strong footfalls in the weeks that followed.

Despite competition from new releases, the film maintained an exceptional hold, reflecting sustained audience interest and repeat viewership.

The film's overseas performance has played a crucial role in its historic success. Of its total worldwide earnings, approximately Rs 1,362 crore has come from the domestic market, while international territories have contributed an estimated Rs 426 crore.

While Dangal continues to hold the top position among Indian films globally, its numbers were significantly bolstered by its extraordinary performance in China, where it reportedly grossed over Rs 1,300 crore.

For years, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, led by Prabhas, was regarded as an almost untouchable benchmark in Indian cinema, symbolising the scale and global reach of Indian storytelling. However, Dhurandhar 2 has now managed to edge past that milestone.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The first part revolves around the infiltration of an Indian undercover agent into Pakistan's infamous gangster network, which masterminds terror activities across the globe.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second installment released in March 2026, traces the journey of Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

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