Watch: Vijay Makes First Public Appearance After TVK Wins Tamil Nadu Elections, Waves To Fans From Balcony

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured a historic win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Monday.

Instead of heading straight to the party office amid the celebrations, Vijay chose to visit his parents' home in Chennai.

Videos doing the rounds on social media showed Vijay arriving at the residence dressed in a simple white shirt. As crowds gathered outside, cheering enthusiastically, he greeted them with a warm smile and waved in acknowledgement. He also folded his hands in a gesture of gratitude, thanking supporters who had assembled in large numbers.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK chief Vijay acknowleges the crowd present outside his parents house in Chennai. His party has secured maximum lead in Tamil Nadu elections. pic.twitter.com/3gkkRNyYfS - ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

The moment quickly gained attention online, with many seeing it as a reflection of Vijay's grounded approach despite the scale of his party's performance.

Vijay's Big Win

Adding to the milestone moment, Vijay also received his official certificate after winning from the Perambur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Chennai | TVK chief Vijay receives certificate after winning election from Perambur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/QZ6vEtixT4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

In a remarkable political debut, TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the state, leading in 107 out of 234 seats.

While the party has fallen short of the majority mark of 118, the strong performance marks a significant entry into Tamil Nadu politics and signals a new chapter for Vijay as he transitions from cinema to public service.

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